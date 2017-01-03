Commercial Marijuana on Main Street Dominates Talkeetna Council Meeting Discussion
On Monday, the first meeting of 2017 for the Talkeetna Community Council, Inc. board of directors saw an unusually high turnout. Many of those present were there to listen or speak about the subject of commercial marijuana in Downtown Talkeetna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNA.
