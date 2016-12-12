Haines state trooper post to go vacant due to looming budget cuts
Another ripple effect from state budget cuts hits Haines this month, as the Chilkat Valley is losing its only non-wildlife state trooper. The head of Alaska State Troopers said the position will go unfilled until his department knows whether its budget will be reduced again.
