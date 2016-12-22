Fix to Borough Marijuana Business Loo...

Fix to Borough Marijuana Business Loophole Delayed

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KTNA

The effort to close a loophole in Mat-Su Borough code regarding commercial marijuana facilities in some areas suffered a setback on Tuesday night, and will have to wait until the new year. KTNA's Phillip Manning has more: As it is currently written, borough code requires conditional use permits for any commercial marijuana operation, with the unintended exception of special land use districts.

