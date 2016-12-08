Code Error Could Allow Talkeetna Cann...

Code Error Could Allow Talkeetna Cannabis Dispensary to Bypass Borough Permit

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: KTNA

An oversight in Mat-Su Borough code could allow a marijuana store to open on Talkeetna's Main Street without a conditional use permit from the borough. At public meetings this week, some Talkeetnans expressed their concerns and asked the Mat-Su Borough Assembly to step in.

