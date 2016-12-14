Borough Marijuana Permit Loophole Likely to Close Soon as Talkeetnans Take Sides
A loophole in borough code that would allow marijuana businesses inside existing special land use districts will likely be closed in the next week, but the issue has spurred local critics of the cannabis industry to speak out more than two separate elections in as many years did. KTNA's Phillip Manning has this report: After the legalization of recreational marijuana in November of 2014, the State of Alaska set about making rules and regulations for the new industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNA.
Add your comments below
Talkeetna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Y Music Thread (Dec '13)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|8
|Out of stater looking to become an Alaskan (May '15)
|May '15
|kemo1968
|1
|Spectators await the start of the 2014 Iditarod... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|mush
|1
|Animal instincts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake last nite
|1
|'It's A Wonderful Life' live theatrical and rad... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Earthquake 2day
|1
|Round 2: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Alaska
|1
|Alaskan Cat Mayor Nearly Assassinated By Dog (Sep '13)
|Oct '13
|Beverly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Talkeetna Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC