Borough Marijuana Permit Loophole Likely to Close Soon as Talkeetnans Take Sides

A loophole in borough code that would allow marijuana businesses inside existing special land use districts will likely be closed in the next week, but the issue has spurred local critics of the cannabis industry to speak out more than two separate elections in as many years did. KTNA's Phillip Manning has this report: After the legalization of recreational marijuana in November of 2014, the State of Alaska set about making rules and regulations for the new industry.

