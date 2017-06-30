RFP - Pharmacy Benefit Manager
Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for a pharmacy benefit manager. Please see scope of work under documents for more information.
