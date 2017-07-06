Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Honored as...

Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Honored as a VIP Member by...

1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra of Tahlequah, Oklahoma has been honored as a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 45 years in the field of religious ministry. About Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Dr. Parrish Harra is the Bishop of The Chapel of Love-Wisdom which is an international Church providing religious services.

