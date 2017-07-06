Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Honored as a VIP Member by...
Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra of Tahlequah, Oklahoma has been honored as a VIP Member for 2017 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 45 years in the field of religious ministry. About Dr. Carol E. Parrish Harra Dr. Parrish Harra is the Bishop of The Chapel of Love-Wisdom which is an international Church providing religious services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horny women?
|Jul 2
|JWR69
|4
|Chief of police Nate King
|Jun 30
|Fella
|4
|why cant cherokee county pick up persons with w... (Aug '12)
|Jun 21
|hellno
|15
|question
|Jun 11
|bigguns
|2
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|Jun 10
|Alvin Boss
|92
|Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Just saying
|54
|RIP Blue :( (May '16)
|May '17
|Countrygrrl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC