Cne RFP: Kitchen Utensil Gift Sets
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 1800 Gibson Total Kitchen 18 piece Kitchen Utensil Sets for promotional giveaway. Please quote using the following information: a 1800 sets a Gibson Brand a LIST ESTIMATED TURN TIME on your bid a Include estimated shipping to zip 74338 as a separate line a Please email any questions to the buyer at [email protected]
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horny women?
|Sun
|JWR69
|4
|Chief of police Nate King
|Jun 30
|Fella
|4
|why cant cherokee county pick up persons with w... (Aug '12)
|Jun 21
|hellno
|15
|question
|Jun 11
|bigguns
|2
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|Jun 10
|Alvin Boss
|92
|Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Just saying
|54
|RIP Blue :( (May '16)
|May '17
|Countrygrrl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC