Cne RFP: Kitchen Utensil Gift Sets

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 1800 Gibson Total Kitchen 18 piece Kitchen Utensil Sets for promotional giveaway. Please quote using the following information: a 1800 sets a Gibson Brand a LIST ESTIMATED TURN TIME on your bid a Include estimated shipping to zip 74338 as a separate line a Please email any questions to the buyer at [email protected]

