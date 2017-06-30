With a new CEO comes a new name
Along with a new CEO will come a name change for Sequoyah Memorial Hospital, but the new management group says that under an agreement, the hospital will "maintain the small-town values and community model that patients have come to love and respect." Northeastern Health Systems , Tahlequah, recently partnered with Sequoyah Memorial Hospital , which will soon be renamed Northeastern Health Systems Sequoyah, according to a press release issued by NHS Friday.
