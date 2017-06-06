What to do in Oklahoma on June 6, 2017: See Jeffrey Gibson's 'Speak...
The beaded figures in Jeffrey Gibson's solo exhibition "Speak to Me," like "The Clown," were inspired by Gibson's memories of Native American dolls at Chicago's Field Museum. He also notes the influence of kachina dolls of the Southwest Hopi Indians, and the army of warriors modeled in terra-cotta from ancient China.
