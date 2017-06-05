Unemployment figures show improvement

The unemployment rate continued to improve in Sequoyah County, reflecting what is happening with most counties across the state, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission employment report for April. The report shows Sequoyah County's unemployment rate at 5 percent for April as compared to 5.3 percent in March County statistics show the county had a labor force of 16,554 with 15,722 of those employed and 832 unemployed.

