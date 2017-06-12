RFP - 2-pocket currency discriminator

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for an Amrotec X-1000 2-pocket currency discriminator or similar alternate. Please see scope of work on the documents tab for more information.

