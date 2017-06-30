RFB - Construction Material Testing S...

RFB - Construction Material Testing Services

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Cherokee Nation

SCOPE OF SERVICES Cherokee Nation Property Management is seeking qualified Geotechnical and Material testing firms to conduct a sampling and testing of subgrade, base, concrete and asphaltic concrete for a new commercial building parking lot at our Corporate Office Facility on West 4th Street in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. **The work will consist of: CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS TESTING SERVICES Generally, Geotechnical/ Materials Testing Firm shall, at each site visit, perform the following services and prepare and provide the following deliverables: a.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horny women? 3 hr Himm 3
Chief of police Nate King 11 hr Fella 4
why cant cherokee county pick up persons with w... (Aug '12) Jun 21 hellno 15
question Jun 11 bigguns 2
News Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10) Jun 10 Alvin Boss 92
News Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09) May '17 Just saying 54
RIP Blue :( (May '16) May '17 Countrygrrl 4
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cherokee County was issued at June 30 at 3:40PM CDT

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC