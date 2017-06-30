RFB - Construction Material Testing Services

SCOPE OF SERVICES Cherokee Nation Property Management is seeking qualified Geotechnical and Material testing firms to conduct a sampling and testing of subgrade, base, concrete and asphaltic concrete for a new commercial building parking lot at our Corporate Office Facility on West 4th Street in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. **The work will consist of: CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS TESTING SERVICES Generally, Geotechnical/ Materials Testing Firm shall, at each site visit, perform the following services and prepare and provide the following deliverables: a.

