Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition's triennial exhibit 'Art 365' debuts Friday in Norman

Six Oklahoma artists will show their work after a year of creating ambitious projects as the triennial exhibit "Art 365" debuts to the public with an opening reception from 6 to 10 p.m. June 9 at Norman's MAINSITE gallery, 122 E Main. The exhibition will continue at the downtown Norman gallery through Aug. 11, with a closing reception and catalog release set for 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 11. Admission is free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.