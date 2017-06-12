Oklahoma editorial roundup provided

Oklahoma editorial roundup provided

Altus Times

State lawmakers not only failed to deal with the state's budget crisis, they exacerbated the problem by playing politics with criminal justice reform. A task force formed last year by Gov. Mary Fallin recommended 12 measures this year, three of which made it through both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature before lawmakers adjourned in May. Others languished in committee despite knowing their failure to act will cost taxpayers an extra $200 million a year to prop up the Oklahoma Department of Corrections during the next decade.

