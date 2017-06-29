Nearly 2 Pounds Of Meth Seized By Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
Deputies worked with Tahlequah Police to arrested eight people involved in a drug ring, seizing nearly two pounds of meth, $12,000 in cash and more than 50 guns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
