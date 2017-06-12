Missouri woman donates miniature horses to Cherokee Nation

A woman from Missouri donated three miniature horses for equine therapy for children in the Indian Child Welfare system and teens at the Jack Brown Adolescent Treatment Center in Tahlequah. After Barbara Watters arrived with the three little horses in the back of a van, Cherokee Nation employees from the executive director of Indian Health Services to child welfare specialists helped unload them, then lead them to rest under a shady tree to get to know everyone better.

