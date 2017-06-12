Missouri woman donates miniature hors...

Missouri woman donates miniature horses to Cherokee Nation

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Navajo Times

A woman from Missouri donated three miniature horses for equine therapy for children in the Indian Child Welfare system and teens at the Jack Brown Adolescent Treatment Center in Tahlequah. After Barbara Watters arrived with the three little horses in the back of a van, Cherokee Nation employees from the executive director of Indian Health Services to child welfare specialists helped unload them, then lead them to rest under a shady tree to get to know everyone better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
question Jun 11 bigguns 2
News Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10) Jun 10 Alvin Boss 92
News Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09) May 26 Just saying 54
RIP Blue :( (May '16) May 16 Countrygrrl 4
Miriam Hathcoat? May 16 Countrygrrl 1
D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13) May '17 FuckDarp 17
keys superintendent is a joke (Nov '14) May '17 Jerry Seinfeld 8
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC