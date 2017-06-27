Miss Cherokee applications now availa...

Miss Cherokee applications now available online

Thursday Jun 15

Applications for Junior Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition and Little Cherokee Ambassador Competition are also now available. To download the applications, visit www.cherokee.org and click on the Cherokee Ambassadors link in the education section of the services tab.

