Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 11:00AM CDT expiring June 17 at...

ARZ019-020-029-OKZ049-053-058-062-063-067-068-070>076-172100- /O.CON.KTSA.HT.Y.0001.170617T1600Z-170618T0200Z/ Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-Pushmataha-Choctaw-Ottawa-Mayes- Delaware-Wagoner-Cherokee-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg- Haskell-Latimer-Le Flore- Including the cities of Van Buren, Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Hugo, Miami, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler, Wilburton, and Poteau 300 AM CDT Sat Jun 17 2017 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TEMPERATURE...High temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will combine with increased relative humidity values..and will result in heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon.

