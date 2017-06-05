donates shuttle bus to Boys & Girls Club of Nowata

The Cherokee Nation donated a surplus shuttle bus to the Boys & Girls Club of Nowata to help the organization serve its current members and its outreach services. Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Tribal Councilor Dick Lay presented the keys to the shuttle bus to the staff of the Boys & Girls Club of Nowata at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah.

