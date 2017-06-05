donates shuttle bus to Boys & Girls Club of Nowata
The Cherokee Nation donated a surplus shuttle bus to the Boys & Girls Club of Nowata to help the organization serve its current members and its outreach services. Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Tribal Councilor Dick Lay presented the keys to the shuttle bus to the staff of the Boys & Girls Club of Nowata at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|May 31
|Tina
|91
|Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09)
|May 26
|Just saying
|54
|RIP Blue :( (May '16)
|May 16
|Countrygrrl
|4
|Miriam Hathcoat?
|May 16
|Countrygrrl
|1
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|May 13
|FuckDarp
|17
|keys superintendent is a joke (Nov '14)
|May 9
|Jerry Seinfeld
|8
|Danielle Russell? (Jan '14)
|May 9
|KillSwitch
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC