Cne RFP Cake Carriers for giveaway

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 1800 cake carriers for promotional giveaway. Please quote using the following information: a 1800 pieces a The carrier should transport AND store cake or other baked goods a LIST ESTIMATED TURN TIME on your bid a Include estimated shipping to zip 74338 as a separate line Please email any questions to the buyer at [email protected]

