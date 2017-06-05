CNE - Hotel Valet Tickets Reposting****
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for custom printed valet tickets for the 2017 year for all the hotel properties. Locations are at Catoosa, OK, Roland, OK, and Colcord, OK.
