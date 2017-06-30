AAA Offering Tipsy Tow During Holiday

Wednesday Jun 28

Because of that, AAA is offering a service called Tipsy Tow for motorists that feel unsafe behind the wheel after drinking. Services start at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3 until 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 in metro Tulsa, metro Oklahoma City, as well as in Ardmore, Bartlesville, Shawnee, Enid, Tahlequah, Muskogee, and Lawton.

