AAA Offering Tipsy Tow During Holiday
Because of that, AAA is offering a service called Tipsy Tow for motorists that feel unsafe behind the wheel after drinking. Services start at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3 until 4 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 in metro Tulsa, metro Oklahoma City, as well as in Ardmore, Bartlesville, Shawnee, Enid, Tahlequah, Muskogee, and Lawton.
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horny women?
|Jul 2
|JWR69
|4
|Chief of police Nate King
|Jun 30
|Fella
|4
|why cant cherokee county pick up persons with w... (Aug '12)
|Jun 21
|hellno
|15
|question
|Jun 11
|bigguns
|2
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|Jun 10
|Alvin Boss
|92
|Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09)
|May '17
|Just saying
|54
|RIP Blue :( (May '16)
|May '17
|Countrygrrl
|4
