3- Onward 4-passenger lifeted electric golf carts
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 3 2017 Onward Neighborhood LX 4-passenger lifted electric golf carts with the bundled accessory package 2. Eligible bidders must be an authorized dealer or manufacturer. An invoice MUST be provided with your bid.
