Tahlequah woman dies in head-on DUI collision in Delaware County, OHP says
A Tahlequah woman died Thursday afternoon after she was pinned in her vehicle for nearly four hours on a county road. Joyce Osburn, 80, of Tahlequah, died Thursday evening as a result of the collision, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
