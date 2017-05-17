Tahlequah Police Say Man's Death Being Treated As 'Accidental'

A 30-year-old Tahlequah man's body was found on the roof of an apartment complex on Tuesday morning, and Tahlequah police said they've investigated the incident and are now treating it as an accidental death. TPD initially received a call May 15 about an unconscious man on the roof of an apartment, and when police, Tahlequah fire and EMS arrived, they determined that Ivey was dead.

