Tahlequah Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash
A Tahlequah man was taken by EagleMed to a Tulsa hospital Sunday afternoon after he crashed his motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve south of Tahlequah, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Troopers said Frankie Birdtail Jr., 34, was driving his 1999 Honda motorcycle about eight miles south of Tahlequah on Indian Road a little after 2 p.m. Sunday when he crashed.
