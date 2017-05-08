RFP Polaris 570 Sportsman Promotion T...

RFP Polaris 570 Sportsman Promotion Tahlequah FTG

Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking bids for Two 2017 Polaris 570 Sportsman in Camo for promotion. Must be an authorized dealer to bid on these vehicles.

Tahlequah, OK

