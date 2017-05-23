RFP - beverage cart for golf course
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for a beverage cart for Cherokee Hills Gold Course. Please see scope of work under documents for more information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RIP Blue :( (May '16)
|May 16
|Countrygrrl
|4
|Miriam Hathcoat?
|May 16
|Countrygrrl
|1
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|May 13
|FuckDarp
|17
|keys superintendent is a joke (Nov '14)
|May 9
|Jerry Seinfeld
|8
|Danielle Russell? (Jan '14)
|May 9
|KillSwitch
|10
|Horny women?
|May 5
|Lmao
|2
|Brenda teague
|May 5
|Indian joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC