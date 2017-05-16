John Klein: Cherokee program provides a helping hand to homeless veterans

Dennis Christie, formerly a homeless veteran, looks out of an apartment that the Cherokee Nation helped him obtain through a HUD and VA grant program.a STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Formerly homeless veteran Dennis Christie walks from his kitchen in his new apartment, which the Cherokee Nation helped get him via a HUD and VA program.a STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World Former homeless veteran Dennis Christie talks with Gary Cooper the executive director of the housing authority of the Cherokee nation in his apartment that the Cherokee nation helped him get in Claremore, OK, May 16, 2017.

