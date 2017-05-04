Illinois River residents, businesses mop up after near-record weekend flooding

Trey Peyton clears water from his shop, Peyton's Place, in Tahlequah, Okla., on Monday, May 1, 2017. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World Trey Peyton clears water from his shop, Peyton's Place, in Tahlequah, Okla., on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.