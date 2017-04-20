Grave of famous TV horse Mister Ed still attracts visitors 50 years later -
He has been off the air for 50 years, and deceased since 1970, but Mister Ed still has a faithful following. TV's most famous talking horse didn't do autographs, but plenty of memorabilia immortalizes Mister Ed and the show that ran during 1961-66.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RIP Blue :( (May '16)
|8 hr
|Countrygrrl
|4
|Miriam Hathcoat?
|8 hr
|Countrygrrl
|1
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|May 13
|FuckDarp
|17
|keys superintendent is a joke (Nov '14)
|May 9
|Jerry Seinfeld
|8
|Danielle Russell? (Jan '14)
|May 9
|KillSwitch
|10
|Horny women?
|May 5
|Lmao
|2
|Brenda teague
|May 5
|Indian joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC