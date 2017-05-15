Drug busts continue

Drug busts continue

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Law enforcement agencies throughout the county had a busy week, May 1 through May 5 executing nine narcotic search warrants. "Sallisaw Police Department and Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office started the busy week off on Monday evening by teaming up to obtain and execute a narcotics search warrant at 807 S. Walnut, in Sallisaw," Sheriff Larry Lane said.

