Cne RFP: Promo Trinkets for Multiple ...

Cne RFP: Promo Trinkets for Multiple Events

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for promotional trinkets for event giveaways. Please quote using the following specifications: a In order to qualify, you must use the attached bid sheet with your submission, filling in the blanks accordingly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
keys superintendent is a joke (Nov '14) 14 hr Jerry Seinfeld 8
Danielle Russell? (Jan '14) 19 hr KillSwitch 10
Horny women? May 5 Lmao 2
Brenda teague May 5 Indian joe 2
Chief of police Nate King Apr 24 FTP 3
D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13) Apr 15 The star 16
News Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09) Apr '17 Lee st kings 131
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,914,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC