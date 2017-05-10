Cne RFP: Promo Trinkets for Multiple Events
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for promotional trinkets for event giveaways. Please quote using the following specifications: a In order to qualify, you must use the attached bid sheet with your submission, filling in the blanks accordingly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|keys superintendent is a joke (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|Jerry Seinfeld
|8
|Danielle Russell? (Jan '14)
|19 hr
|KillSwitch
|10
|Horny women?
|May 5
|Lmao
|2
|Brenda teague
|May 5
|Indian joe
|2
|Chief of police Nate King
|Apr 24
|FTP
|3
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|Apr 15
|The star
|16
|Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|Lee st kings
|131
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC