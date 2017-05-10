CNE Boom Lift Repair
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for labor and materials to either rebuild or provide refurbished engine and install. The rebuild should consist of a minimum of refurbishing of the fuel system, new filters, separator, gaskets, etc.; glow plugs, injectors, catalytic converter, and engine core rework.
