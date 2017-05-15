BP #4 - Architectural for new Tahlequah Outpatient Health Center

Cherokee Nation, hereinafter referred to as Owner and Flintco, LLC hereinafter called the Construction Manager, will receive SEALED bids to provide the work included in the Cherokee Tahlequah Outpatient Health Center Project located at Tahlequah, OK, on June 6, 2017 at 2:00 PM CST. All properly sealed and labeled proposals should be sent by express delivery, regular mail or hand delivered to Flintco; 1624 West 21st Street, Tulsa, OK 74107.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.