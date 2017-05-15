BP #4 - Architectural for new Tahlequ...

BP #4 - Architectural for new Tahlequah Outpatient Health Center

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Cherokee Nation

Cherokee Nation, hereinafter referred to as Owner and Flintco, LLC hereinafter called the Construction Manager, will receive SEALED bids to provide the work included in the Cherokee Tahlequah Outpatient Health Center Project located at Tahlequah, OK, on June 6, 2017 at 2:00 PM CST. All properly sealed and labeled proposals should be sent by express delivery, regular mail or hand delivered to Flintco; 1624 West 21st Street, Tulsa, OK 74107.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RIP Blue :( (May '16) 14 hr Countrygrrl 4
Miriam Hathcoat? 15 hr Countrygrrl 1
D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13) May 13 FuckDarp 17
keys superintendent is a joke (Nov '14) May 9 Jerry Seinfeld 8
Danielle Russell? (Jan '14) May 9 KillSwitch 10
Horny women? May 5 Lmao 2
Brenda teague May 5 Indian joe 2
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC