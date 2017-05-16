Hamilton - Anthony Gonzales, 29, was taken from us on Saturday, May 6, 2017. He was the victim of a tragic trucking accident in Newtown, ND.Anthony James Gonzales was born on March 30, 1988 in Garland, TX, to Michaela Corn and Liberato Gonzales.Anthony grew up in Tahlequah, OK, attending Lowery Elementary and Tahlequah High School.

