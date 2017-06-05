AAA Offers Tipsy Tow For Memorial Day Weekend
The service is available to anyone in the Oklahoma City metro, as well as the Tulsa metro, Lawton, Tahlequah, Bartlesville, Enid, Shawnee, Muskogee, and Ardmore. The service begins Friday at 6 p.m., and ends Tuesday at 4 a.m. It includes a tow and two riders a free ride home with a 15-mile radius of the point of pickup.
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Argument Turns Deadly in Cherokee County Tuesda... (Aug '10)
|May 31
|Tina
|91
|Grand jury indicts area residents (Jun '09)
|May 26
|Just saying
|54
|RIP Blue :( (May '16)
|May 16
|Countrygrrl
|4
|Miriam Hathcoat?
|May 16
|Countrygrrl
|1
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|May 13
|FuckDarp
|17
|keys superintendent is a joke (Nov '14)
|May 9
|Jerry Seinfeld
|8
|Danielle Russell? (Jan '14)
|May 9
|KillSwitch
|10
