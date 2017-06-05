AAA Offers Tipsy Tow For Memorial Day...

AAA Offers Tipsy Tow For Memorial Day Weekend

Tuesday May 23 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The service is available to anyone in the Oklahoma City metro, as well as the Tulsa metro, Lawton, Tahlequah, Bartlesville, Enid, Shawnee, Muskogee, and Ardmore. The service begins Friday at 6 p.m., and ends Tuesday at 4 a.m. It includes a tow and two riders a free ride home with a 15-mile radius of the point of pickup.

