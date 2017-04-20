4th St. Office Complex Site Improvements
Cherokee Nation Businesses and Cherokee Nation Property Management LLC are seeking proposals from qualified grading and paving Contractors for the grading, drainage and surfacing site improvements for the 4th Street Office Complex located in Tahlequah, OK at 1421 Wildcat Lane. All work to be done in accordance with drawings and specifications provided by CGA Engineers in Tulsa, OK.
