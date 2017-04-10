Window shopping: Oklahoma City retail...

Window shopping: Oklahoma City retail briefs for April 13, 2017

Scissortail Community Development Corp., Sister Cities of OKC and Plaza Mayor are working together again this year to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Oklahoma City. This year's event will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on May 7 at Plaza Mayor on the northeast corner of Interstates 240 and 35. Organizers say the event is an example of what a community can build when partners come together, adding that their event last year included more than 20 sponsors celebrating Mexico's culture, history and heritage.

