The Cherokee language is dying, but a small, determined group is working to save it

Students and teachers bow their heads to pray before breaking for lunch at the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program in Tahlequah. JESSIE WARDARSKI/Tulsa World Taking a break from the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program, Larry Carney of Tahlequah and Tony Owens, Ashley Flute and Cora Vann, all of Bunch, go to lunch together at the Restaurant of the Cherokees in Tahlequah.

