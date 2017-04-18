Study: Tribe's economic impact on sta...

Study: Tribe's economic impact on state more than $2 billion

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A study estimates that the Cherokee Nation has a direct economic impact on the Oklahoma economy that's greater than $2 billion. It found that direct or indirect employment by the Tahlequah-based tribe totals nearly 18,000 jobs in northeast Oklahoma alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tahlequah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13) Apr 15 The star 16
Horny women? Apr 11 DTFDude 1
News Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09) Apr 7 Lee st kings 131
Zeb Music Thread (Mar '15) Apr 6 Musikologist 4
McDonald's late shift Apr 5 Tecumseh 2
Normal Club cleaners girl Mar '17 DTFDude 1
What girls sleep around in this town?? (Jul '15) Mar '17 DtfDude 11
See all Tahlequah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tahlequah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cherokee County was issued at April 23 at 2:23PM CDT

Tahlequah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tahlequah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tahlequah, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC