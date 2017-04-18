Study: Tribe's economic impact on state more than $2 billion
A study estimates that the Cherokee Nation has a direct economic impact on the Oklahoma economy that's greater than $2 billion. It found that direct or indirect employment by the Tahlequah-based tribe totals nearly 18,000 jobs in northeast Oklahoma alone.
