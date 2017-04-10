Stilwell Boy Hit After Jumping From Bed Of Pickup

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say an 8-year-old Stilwell boy was run over after he jumped from the bed of a pickup Saturday evening, April 1. According to OHP, the pickup was southbound on County Road 573 a few miles east of Tahlequah. The boy dropped a game out of the vehicle and jumped from the bed of the truck to get it, the report states.

