Stilwell Boy Hit After Jumping From Bed Of Pickup

Sunday Apr 2

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say an 8-year-old Stilwell boy was run over after he jumped from the bed of a pickup Saturday evening, April 1. According to OHP, the pickup was southbound on County Road 573 a few miles east of Tahlequah. The boy dropped a game out of the vehicle and jumped from the bed of the truck to get it, the report states.

