Roads, Farmland Flooded in Eastern Oklahoma

Saturday Apr 29

A farm in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, was under water on Saturday, April 29, after the area received between three and five inches of rain.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cherokee County was issued at May 01 at 7:50PM CDT

