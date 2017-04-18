RFB - Storage Containers Needed

RFB - Storage Containers Needed

Cherokee Nation Entertainment LLC is seeking quotes for 8 - 10 securable storage containers, tan in color, measuring 10' x 25' to rent for a period of 1 - 3 months. Pricing is to include delivery, set-up and pick-up.

