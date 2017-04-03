RFB - New Signage for Cherokee Nation Gift Shop and Restaurant
Cherokee Nation Entertainment and Cherokee Nation Culture and Tourism are seeking qualified and experienced Exterior Signage Contractors/Companies for the removal and replacement of the current signage at the Cherokee Gift Shop and Restaurant in Tahlequah, OK. There will be a MANDATORY pre-bid meeting on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the Cherokee Gift Shop at 17725 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464; this will be for prospective bidders to view the actual site conditions and to ask any questions.
