RFB - B.P. #3 - MEP for Tahlequah Outpaitent Health Center
Cherokee Nation, hereinafter referred to as Owner and Flintco, LLC hereinafter called the Construction Manager, will receive SEALED bids to provide the work included in the Cherokee Tahlequah Health Clinic Project located at Tahlequah, OK, on May 9, 2017 at 2:00 PM CST. All properly sealed and labeled proposals should be sent by express delivery, regular mail or hand delivered to Flintco; 1624 West 21st Street, Tulsa, OK 74107.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|Apr 15
|The star
|16
|Horny women?
|Apr 11
|DTFDude
|1
|Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09)
|Apr 7
|Lee st kings
|131
|Zeb Music Thread (Mar '15)
|Apr 6
|Musikologist
|4
|McDonald's late shift
|Apr 5
|Tecumseh
|2
|Normal Club cleaners girl
|Mar 21
|DTFDude
|1
|What girls sleep around in this town?? (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|DtfDude
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC