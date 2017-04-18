Oklahoma GOP Rep. claims he canceled ...

Oklahoma GOP Rep. claims he canceled town hall for safety - but ...

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Raw Story

Oklahoma GOP Rep. claims he canceled town hall for safety - but that's not what the venue told Raw Story Rep. Markwayne Mullin is afraid of protesters attending his town hall meeting, so he canceled it, claiming he had "safety concerns." "Over the past few weeks, we have seen an escalation of protesters at congressional town halls across the nation," Mullin said in a statement, KJRH reported .

