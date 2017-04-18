Oklahoma GOP Rep. claims he canceled town hall for safety - but ...
Oklahoma GOP Rep. claims he canceled town hall for safety - but that's not what the venue told Raw Story Rep. Markwayne Mullin is afraid of protesters attending his town hall meeting, so he canceled it, claiming he had "safety concerns." "Over the past few weeks, we have seen an escalation of protesters at congressional town halls across the nation," Mullin said in a statement, KJRH reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|Apr 15
|The star
|16
|Horny women?
|Apr 11
|DTFDude
|1
|Tahlequah's Operation Trainwreck Nets Seven Dru... (Nov '09)
|Apr 7
|Lee st kings
|131
|Zeb Music Thread (Mar '15)
|Apr 6
|Musikologist
|4
|McDonald's late shift
|Apr 5
|Tecumseh
|2
|Normal Club cleaners girl
|Mar '17
|DTFDude
|1
|What girls sleep around in this town?? (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|DtfDude
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC