NSU Commencement to be held May 5, 6 ...

NSU Commencement to be held May 5, 6 and 8

Northeastern State University students will take to the stage May 5, 6 and 8 as NSU holds spring 2017 Commencement ceremonies in the NSU Event Center and the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center. The Event Center will be the location of the Tahlequah ceremonies.

