Flood Warning issued April 27 at 7:00AM CDT expiring April 29 at 5:17AM CDT in effect for: Cherokee

OKC021-262214- /O.NEW.KTSA.FL.W.0019.170427T1200Z-170429T1017Z/ /TALO2.2.ER.170427T1200Z.170428T0000Z.170429T0417Z.NO/ 914 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for The Illinois River near Tahlequah * from Thursday morning to late Friday night, or until the warning is cancelled. * At 8:00 AM Wednesday, the stage was 7.75 feet.

